Fortis (FTS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortis stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Fortis worth $72,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

