Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $324.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.92.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $320.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $345.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

