Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,543. Forterra has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forterra stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.83% of Forterra worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

