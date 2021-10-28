Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

