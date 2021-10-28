FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37 to $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million to $204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.17 million.FormFactor also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

FORM traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 192,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FormFactor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of FormFactor worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

