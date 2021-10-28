FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FormFactor by 48.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,083 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 60.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,511 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.