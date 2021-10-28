Formation Fi (FORM) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $13.70 million and $1.88 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00069639 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00095299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.84 or 1.00094351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,163.08 or 0.06775084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020573 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

