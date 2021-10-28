FORA Capital LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,052. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

