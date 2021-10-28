FORA Capital LLC Has $6.81 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,536.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,633.05.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $115.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,476.42. The company had a trading volume of 118,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,824. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,456.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,370.26. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

