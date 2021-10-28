FORA Capital LLC Buys 23,307 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 172.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises about 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after buying an additional 2,685,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after buying an additional 1,636,076 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,612 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

PDD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.14. 151,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of -256.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.54. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

