FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,257 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

EL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.41. 7,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,769. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

