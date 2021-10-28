Fmr LLC Sells 24,075 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ONEOK by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $65.21 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

