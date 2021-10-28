Fmr LLC Sells 147,608 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,608 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.34% of CareDx worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 462.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 512.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 381.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares during the period.

CDNA opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.50 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

