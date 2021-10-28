Fmr LLC Purchases 295,011 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $13,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 94.6% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

RM opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

