Fmr LLC Purchases 26,493 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.95% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

