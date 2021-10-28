Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369,451 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIGO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 243,936 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

