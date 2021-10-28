Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBC opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

