Fmr LLC Acquires 317,947 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,947 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.63% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,798,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BCRX opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

