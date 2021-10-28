Fmr LLC Acquires 13,758 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SEI Investments worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 599.5% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 225,297 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.