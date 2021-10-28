Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

FFIC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 97,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,339. The stock has a market cap of $733.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 in the last 90 days. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flushing Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Flushing Financial worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

