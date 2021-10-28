Fluity Price Tops $0.0096 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Fluity coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $327,400.10 and $11,310.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00094399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.61 or 1.00115461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.60 or 0.06763654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00020632 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,941,684 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

