Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Flowserve also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.450 EPS.

FLS traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. 744,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,110. Flowserve has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flowserve stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

