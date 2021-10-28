Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Shares Up 2.2%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31. 32,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,007% from the average session volume of 2,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

