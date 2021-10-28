Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 172.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International stock opened at $176.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.91. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.