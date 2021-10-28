Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $4,514,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Five9 during the third quarter valued at $3,430,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,373.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $158.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -222.94 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 52 week low of $130.32 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

