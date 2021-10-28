FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.07. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,899. FirstService has a one year low of $126.13 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

