FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Earnings Results

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

FSV stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.35. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,899. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 1-year low of $126.13 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

Get FirstService alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstService stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of FirstService worth $21,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.