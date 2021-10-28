FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $215.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSV. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $198.72 on Wednesday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in FirstService by 35.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in FirstService by 9.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

