FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.41

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.41 and last traded at $95.62, with a volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FirstCash by 817.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

