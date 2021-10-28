First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

FWRG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

