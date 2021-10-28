First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in October

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 2,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

