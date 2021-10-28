First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in October

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:FMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.74. 2,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
