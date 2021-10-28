First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 180.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 58,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

