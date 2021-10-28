First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Alliant Energy worth $132,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,041,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,492,000 after acquiring an additional 723,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.