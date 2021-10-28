First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 72,385 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $116,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $154,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $129.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

