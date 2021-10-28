First Trust Advisors LP Has $105.49 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,174 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $105,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

