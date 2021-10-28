First Trust Advisors LP Buys 675,084 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $145,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 283,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,302 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,114.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,585 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,618. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

