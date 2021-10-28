First Trust Advisors LP Buys 277,060 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 277,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of D.R. Horton worth $137,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 431,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 686,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 284,944 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 90.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

NYSE:DHI opened at $87.77 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

