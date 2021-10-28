First Trust Advisors LP Buys 1,602,533 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1,030.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Ball worth $142,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

