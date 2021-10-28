First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 154,337 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $128,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,481,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,175,000 after purchasing an additional 159,718 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

