First Solar (FSLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $110.23 on Thursday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Solar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of First Solar worth $73,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

