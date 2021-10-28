First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $122.73 and a 52-week high of $219.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average of $191.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

