First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

