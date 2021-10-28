First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13,800.00 and last traded at $13,800.00. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,875.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13,834.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13,241.41.

About First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

