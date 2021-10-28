First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First National Financial (TSE:FN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$54.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.67.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$42.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$36.21 and a 12 month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. Analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

