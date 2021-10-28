First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.14 on Thursday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several research firms have commented on FRME. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

