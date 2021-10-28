First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.