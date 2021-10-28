First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on November 18th

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.