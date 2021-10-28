First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,165. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

