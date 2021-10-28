First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Initiates Stock Buyback Plan

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

