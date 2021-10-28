First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%.

Shares of FGBI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,965. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $202.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 1,501.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

